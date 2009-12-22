NEW VIDEO: Jay-Z’s “Young Forever”

“Young Forever” is the fifth overall single by Jay-Z from the “Blueprint 3” (after “D.O.A.,” “Run This Town,” “Empire State Of Mind,” and “On To The Next One.”) It features guest vocals from Mr. Hudson, a protege of Kanye who is signed to his G.O.O.D. music label as a producer. The main melody of the song is based on German rock/pop group Alphaville’s “Forever Young,” originally released in 1984.

The music video is delivered to us in a simple black and white, and follows the everyday lives of youth today. It’s understated, but effective.

