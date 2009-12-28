UPDATE: Tila Tequila Admits To Lying About Pregnancy…AGAIN!

On December 20, Tila Tequila announced to her fans through a Twitter post (below) that she’s acting as a surrogate mother for her older brother, Cody, and his wife. It clearly read, “I’m pregnant!” Now Tila exclusively tells Life & Style that she is not really pregnant — yet. Or something.

“I’m about to be [pregnant]. [But] when I tweeted that, I figured there’s not enough space in the 140 characters. [I meant] I’m going to give him a Christmas present that’s going to change his life.

So when she says, “I’m pregnant” what she really means is, “I’m not at all pregnant.” We get it.

She continues, “I don’t have time to take care of a real baby of my own — not yet. However, I feel I am very ready to experience the whole pregnancy process, but without having to actually have the baby my own to take care of.”

*blank stare.* No words.

The girl is certifiably insane. This year, we’ve seen her go back-and-forth on a semi-racist Twitter rant with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, publicly claim Rihanna had herpes and other STD’s, as well as charge her then-boyfriend Shawne Merriman with physically abusing her – allegedly. But someone thinks she’s fit to be a mother. And the only one that would be dumb enough to do that is her very own brother.

Here’s what she Tweeted:

However, Tequila, 28, doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to big announcements. Over the summer, she wrote a late-night Twitter post claiming she was pregnant, but it was quickly taken down. Her explanation? “The point is … maybe I was pregnant, or maybe I wasn’t pregnant. I think that is something very personal but I’m going to clear that up now and say that I am not currently pregnant.”

Anyway, the nature of the surrogacy is unclear. Presumably she’s carrying the couple’s child (as a so-called “gestational surrogate”), but it could also be her own biological child, removed from the couple entirely, that she would then give to them.

