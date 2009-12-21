Are The Dream & Jermaine Dupri Beefing?

Hit-makers The-Dream and Jermaine Dupri seem to have become involved in a public feud. The super-successful producers who are both probably best known for their work with Mariah Carey, took to Twitter to vent their frustrations surrounding the success (or lack their of) of Carey’s ‘Memoirs of An Imperfect Angel’ LP. The argument began on Dupri’s Twitter page with the following post:

The-Dream, who was engaged in a heated argument with a group of Carey’s fans, then released the following statements about the situation via his own Twitter account:

Could this be that Dupri is upset that his material was not included on Mariah’s album. Or is this just a clash of the egos?

