Should 3-Time Hubby Steve Harvey REALLY Be A Love Columnist?

It was recently announced that Steve Harvey would be joining the Essence Magazine team as a featured columnist, giving advice on relationships.

Now, as much as we love the funny man on stage, we’re not sure his jokes are going to translate as well on paper – especially if people are writing in about sensitive and personal matters. But then again, if Harvey takes the job too seriously, offering up wisdom and foresight as best he can, should those seeking the advice even take heed? After all, he’s the one that’s been married three times. (So while it’s obvious that he has a lot of experience, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s any more logical in decision-making than the rest of us.)

We know that having multiple marriages are no reason to outcast anyone from interacting with the public, but we’re just not so sure this is his forte.

Of course, we can’t ignore the fact that his literary debut, “Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man,” spent most of 2009 atop the New York Times best seller’s list, as well as the fact that since the book skyrocketed to #1 last February, he’s become a correspondent for “Good Morning America,” and has ironed out plans to create a movie adaptation of the book.

But is that success the result of marketing masterminds and a good PR team, or is his work truly valued?

And just to play Devil’s Advocate, is there a double standard? Would you want to hear Jennifer Lopez, a three-time wife, dish out relationship advice, as well?

Steve Harvey On Chivalry & Setting Standards

Watch him talk about his new job on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”:

Steve Harvey Joins “Good Morning America”