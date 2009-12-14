Kelis: “I Don’t Give A #$@% What Anyone Has To Say About My Divorce”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Kelis recently did an interview with honeymag.com and we have to admit, the singer is still a sassy little thing. During the interview she answered questions on people taking sides during her divorce with Nas, her pregnancy and to anyone that has something to say about her divorce…

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

HM: Aww! What about your outlook on life, has being a mother changed that at all? Kelis: It’s put a lot of things into perspective. I don’t think it’s changed who I am, but I think it just makes what’s important clear. HM: On your blog you mentioned walking down the street pregnant and hearing New Yorkers say so much to you. You recently went through your divorce with Nas and when a lot of celebrity couples separate, the public tends to take sides and be very verbal about who they do and don’t support… Kelis: I don’t give a sh*t about that. I don’t give a sh*t what anyone has to say about [my divorce]. HM: Were you receiving both love and hate? Kelis: Yeah, I get both, but I don’t really care either way (laughs). At the end of the day it’s my life. HM: Indeed. I must ask, despite everything, are you and Nas cool with each other? Kelis: (Laughs) We’re not talking about it. HM: Damn! Okay, respected. Going back to your site, the first thing that caught our attention was your hair. What inspired the silver and gold look? Kelis: Oh, I don’t know, I just feel like an animal. I kept thinking of a wolf or a husky and that’s what they look like. HM: Are you the type to wake up and say “I want to switch my hair up today” or is it premeditated? Kelis: Um, it’s a little bit of both.

Kelis shuts down Rihanna’s “Swagger Jackin’ rumors

HM: In regards to you, that seems to be the consensus for a lot of today’s female artists as well. How do you feel about all these half-shaved heads on chicks like Cassie and Rihanna? Kelis: Well I was definitely the first to do it. The only other person I would give credit before me is Pepa. Other than that, I expect them to copy me. What else are they supposed to do? They’re young. God bless them. HM: It gets interesting though because you’ve reached a point where you can actually see the artists of Generation Kelis, yet it’s not like you’ve retired. Kelis: Yeah. At the end of the day, everyone is just waiting for someone to do something new and if it’s generally me, then I’ll take that responsibility (laughs). HM: Who do you think did your look the best? Kelis: Oh, I don’t know. They’re all duplicates (laughs). HM: (Laughs) You’re like, “I did it the best, f*ck that!” Kelis: I did though (laughs). HM: You got that! So we hear you’re a certified chef, it’s good to see an artist do more than just acting on the side. Has cooking always been your thing? Kelis: I just love food. I love the lifestyle of it and I love that every great event in one’s life is surrounded by food. Everywhere there’s love there’s food. HM: I imagine being a chef would come in handy during your pregnancy, but were you eating any crazy combos like PB and pickles? Kelis: (Laughs) Not at all. I just tend to eat everything, but not anything weird. HM: Was it easy for you to lose the baby weight? Kelis: I was scared to death actually, but there was no way I wasn’t losing that weight. Absolutely, no way! HM: Being a style icon did you feel limited with your wardrobe options while pregnant? Kelis: Oh, totally. I was completely limited. But finally you just surrender and say “You know what? I’m enormous and this is what it is.” I’m just so happy to be wearing normal clothes again.

Take a look at Kelis below:

Nas has to pay Kelis $50K in child support