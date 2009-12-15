How To Pick A Rug For Your Living Room

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Rugs can also unify a room or add a spot of color to a neutral space. In a loft or in an awkwardly shaped room, rugs can create “rooms within a room.” Here are some tips on how to choose a rug for your home:

1) Proportion. Not having a rug that is too small or that drowns out the furniture is important. Make sure that all the furniture surrounding the rug is placed at least halfway on top of the rug.

2.) Play with style. If your furniture is contemporary, go with a more traditional rug style and pattern. If you have traditional furniture, bring in interest by pairing with a modern rug.

Best of Haute House 2009

3.) Don’t over do it. It can be a little overwhelming for large rooms to have too many rugs, so try and choose the furniture arrangements that could really benefit by having a rug.

4 decorating ideas for a small living room