Elin Woods Being Investigated For Beating Tiger

We’ve tried to stay away from this story as it’s so out of control, but now we’re hearing that Tiger’s wife Elin is being investigated for domestic violence against Tiger.

RadarOnline reports:

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a police document that provides proof and details of the investigation and DCF’s attempt to make an in-home visit to the Woods’ residence just days ago. The document – police dispatch notes – details that the investigation centers on possible domestic violence between Tiger and his wife taking place in front of their young children. Using police code, it also spells out that a unknown weapon may have been involved. A source close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that the weapon is a golf club.

Ladies, tell us if your husband was cheating on you and having threesomes with a variety of women, would you resort to violence, or would you leave?

