5 Annoying Things Guys Do On Facebook

Facebook is a social networking site and it’s pretty damn public…this could be a good thing or a bad thing. Your boyfriend writing “I Love You” on your wall for no particular reason? Good. Your ex-boyfriend posting ugly pictures of you that you have no control of removing? Bad. “Poking”? Weird. Free “gift” giving? Cute. And so on and so forth…

Here are 5 annoying things guys tend to do on Facebook (from Cosmo):

Hide Their Relationship Status

The beauty of Facebook is that we can instantly find out if a guy is available or off-limits. No 30-minute talk in a bar, trying to guess if he has a girlfriend waiting for him at home. But if that info is kept a secret, we’re forced to look through and analyze his photos and wall posts to figure it out — which makes us feel like stalkers. Guys: If you’re single, do us both a favor and make that info public knowledge. And if you’re part of a twosome, own up to it. Especially when we’re one of the two.

Block Their Photos

We can understand a guy wanting to keep certain people from viewing his pictures. But seeing as how we’re not his mom, boss, or pastor, it bugs us when we can’t see a dude’s photos. Here’s the thing: We always imagine the worst. So when we’re kept in the dark and can’t click through a guy’s albums, we imagine he’s hooking up with two girls at once or running around naked at a party. Unfair, but true.

Ask Us Out…in Front of All Our Friends

Next time a guy gets tempted to leave us a wall post that reads, “Let me know if you want to hang out sometime,” he should imagine standing up in front of a room full of our family, friends, ex-boyfriends, and coworkers and then asking us out. Because that’s essentially what he’s doing. We don’t want all 889 of our friends to be a part of the courting. Oh and P.S., we’d appreciate a little more effort. You know, maybe an old-fashioned phone call.

