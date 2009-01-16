Beyonce To Sing For The Obama’s First Dance

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Beyonce will sing for Barack and Michelle Obama’s first dance on inauguration night.
What song will Beyonce sing? The Presidential Inaugural Committee isn’t saying. “It is our hope that we can keep the song secret until the moment,” said spokeswoman Linda Douglass.
