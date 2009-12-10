WTF: Lady Gaga Meets The Queen of England

In researching this story, there were several surprises. Beyonce, Oprah and even Micheal Jackson have never met the Queen Mum (and/or those photos are not available). But to our surprise Lady Gaga did recently meet the Queen of England, Elizabeth the II, looking like a character from “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of The Clones” with an eye patch and all. There were other African-American celebs there like Whoopi Goldberg and Chaka Khan.

