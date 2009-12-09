Tyler Perry’s Mom, Who Inspired Madea, Dies

Actor and producer Tyler Perry’s mother, Willie Maxine Perry, has died at age 64. There were no other immediate details about her death.

Late Tuesday morning, he sent out posts on his FaceBook and Twitter pages directing fans and followers to his Web site saying, “I just sent out an email that I’d like to share with you. Please check it out.”

“Willie Maxine Perry. February 12, 1945 to December 8, 2009. Thank you for all your prayers,” a message on Perry’s Web site said Tuesday.

Perry, 40, credited his mother, a preschool teacher in New Orleans, as the inspiration for his most popular character, Madea.

According to the FaceBook page “Please Pray for Mother Maxine Perry — Tyler’s Mom,” she has been sick since late August, although no details about an ailment were mentioned.

Our condolences.

Madea’s “Jesus” Rant Leads To Lawsuit

TRAILER: “Why Did I Get Married, Too?”