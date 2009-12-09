Rihanna’s New Tattoo: “Lesson Learned”!

Rihanna has gotten a brand new tattoo. It reads “Never a failure. Always a lesson” under her right collarbone. And it’s written in a mirror image in gray ink. She had her fave tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy of East Side Ink do it around 2am this morning, according to him. Rihanna’s explanation: “It’s kind of my motto in life for everything.’ Instead of considering things to be mistakes, considering them lessons.”

