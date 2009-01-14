Are You Ever Too Old To Get Married?

A 107-year-old Chinese woman, who was formerly afraid of getting married, is ready to jump the broom. She’s looking for a fellow centenarian, however, so the couple will have something in common. But has she already missed the boat on an idea like that, or can you never be too old to get hitched?

Says Yahoo News,

Wang Guiying is worried she is becoming a burden to her aging nieces and nephews since breaking her leg when she was 102 and had to stop doing chores like washing her clothes.

“I’m already 107 and I still haven’t got married,” the Chongqing Commercial Times quoted her saying. “What will happen if I don’t hurry up and find a husband?”

Born in southern Guizhou province the child of a salt merchant, Wang grew up watching her uncles and other men scold and beat their wives and often found her aunt crying in the woodshed after an attack, the paper said.

“All the married people around there lived like that. Getting married was too frightening,” she said of an era when Chinese women had few rights and low social standing.