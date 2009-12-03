Teens Say Jamie’s “Blame It” Is Bad For Their Health

A teen panel working with the Boston Public Health Commission has determined that Jamie Foxx’s hit song “Blame It” is the musical equivalent of junk food.

The “Sound Relationships Nutrition Label” was developed by 14 teens after they attended a seven-week program on healthy relationship promotion and teen dating violence prevention. The point of the program, the commission says, is to teach teens how to evaluate popular media, and help parents talk to teens about healthy relationships.

During the seven-week program, teens were taught to evaluate music based on themes of power, control, equality and gender roles, reports the Associated Press. The teens then developed their list after analyzing songs from Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart.

The results? Mario’s “Break Up” featuring Gucci Man and Sean Garrett and Jamie Foxx’s “Blame It” featuring T-Pain topped the list for the most unhealthy relationship songs of 2009. Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service” were also listed. Among the teen panel’s top 10 songs with healthy themes: “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo and “Meet Me Halfway” by the Black Eyed Peas. (from Eurweb)

