VIDEO: Tyra Feels Up 50 Cent

On today’s episode of Tyra, the supermodel host manages to convince 50 Cent to talk about the shape of his butt, and then to turn around and let her feel it. Someone give her some water to cool down, because she clearly has no shame in getting it any way she can. Remember when she awkwardly cornered Bow Wow, who’s almost 15 years younger, into kissing her on-air?

Watch the clip below:

50 cent , tyra banks

