Deelishis Is Pregnant Again!!

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The “Flavor of Love” reality star Deelishis just tweeted that she’s pregnant again. She already has a 10 year old daughter named Jasmine.

Check out her tweet:

We assume the father is her fiance Orlando Gordon, who has children of his own already.

Take a look at the Deelishis below: