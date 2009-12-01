CLOSE
Deelishis Is Pregnant Again!!

The “Flavor of Love” reality star Deelishis just tweeted that she’s pregnant again. She already has a 10 year old daughter named Jasmine.

Check out her tweet:

We assume the father is her fiance Orlando Gordon, who has children of his own already.

Take a look at the Deelishis below:

