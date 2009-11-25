Mya Was Robbed Of The “DWTS” Trophy

Last night was the finale of “Dancing With The Stars” and although most of the judges agreed that Mya was the dancer that everyone else was trying to keep up with this season (remember, she scored the first perfect 10 of the season), instead Donny Osmond was crowned the winner. We think that she was robbed, but you be the judge and tell us what you think.

UPDATE: Mya Scores Season-First Perfect “10″ On “DWTS”

Mya Talks Dating, Sex And DWTS

Now check out Donny Osmond: