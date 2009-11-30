Hey Cupcakes!

Check out Flyness, whom we recently interviewed, author of The Facebook Datebook and From MySpace to MyPlace on the Tyra Banks Show talking about the topic.

Social media is rewriting the relationship rules! Stars like Usher, Lindsay Lohan and Alicia Keys have had their love business publicly aired. What do you say?

Would you dump someone on Facebook or social media?

Have you ever been broken up with on Facebook, Blackplanet, MySpace or Twitter?

What do you think?

Leave a comment BELOW.

