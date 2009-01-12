Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

With the inauguration just a week away, thousands of participants took part in a mock swearing-in ceremony for the 44th US President, Barack Obama.

Here are some pics from the mock ceremony.

Also On HelloBeautiful: