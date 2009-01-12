CLOSE
Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

With the inauguration just a week away, thousands of participants took part in a mock swearing-in ceremony for the 44th US President, Barack Obama.

Here are some pics from the mock ceremony.

barack obama , Inauguration

