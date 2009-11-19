Stay Educated And Protected

(From newsone.com)

World AIDS Day 2009 is just around the corner on December 1. It is an opportunity to reflect on the millions of people who have been victims of this disease and the millions more who are being infected each and every day, across the planet.

It is also an important opportunity for our Black community to remind ourselves of the stakes and to make sure we are educated about a disease that affects us disproportionately in this country and in Africa.

Check out some basic facts about HIV & AIDS below and visit www.worldaidsday.org for information about World AIDS Day events in your area and ideas about how you can help.

