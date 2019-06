Wendy Williams just interviewed actor Morris Chestnut, and could barely keep herself from drooling all over his lap. Then again, it is Morris Chestnut; can you blame her? The two discussed his new ABC series, “V,” in which Morris plays an alien. Wendy also learns that he has been married for 10 years! Who knew?

Check out the video for your viewing pleasure:

Take a look at our Wendy gallery:

The Wendy Williams Show Gets Renewed!

Chris Brown To Premiere “Crawl” On Wendy!