3 Ways To Break Out Of Your Cardio Rut

There was a time in your life when you didn’t even realize what you were doing was called aerobic or cardio exercise. One of the most successful long-term weight-maintenance strategies is to make sure you burn 1,000 calories through exercise every week. But how you burn them is up to you. You can do anything from playing basketball (400 calories an hour*) to jumping rope (658 calories an hour) to going dancing (300 calories an hour). There’s no reason anything you do has to feel like a “workout.”

So banish all the “I have tos” and “I should bes” from your vocabulary, and try out some of these ideas for playing like a kid again. Calorie estimates are based on a 145-pound woman.

1. Inline skate. Head for the sidewalk or boardwalk or, if it’s cold outside, find an indoor skating rink (and think back to grade-school skating parties). Inline skating burns up to 700 calories an hour, depending on your speed and how hilly the course is.

2. Shoot hoops. At home, the local park or gym, play a game of basketball with a few friends. Burns 400 calories an hour.

3. Go dancing. Head out on a Saturday night to try salsa, swing or even belly dancing. Or pick your favorite music at home and just move. Burns about 300 calories an hour.

