GLAM OR GROSS: Simmons Sisters’ “Pastry” Line

I guess I just don’t get it. Maybe I’m just hating because I’ve grown tired of celebrities and semi-celebrities creating clothing lines out of boredom and fame-whoredom. But at the end of the day, I still think this Pastry line is totally overrated.

Sisters Angela and Vanessa Simmons created the line, following in the footsteps of their Phat Farm-founding uncle, Russell. But the debate I’m having is… would everyone be jumping to buy them if they weren’t made and marketed by a famous family? There are a bunch of other brands I’d rather drop dime on than these. But maybe I’m wrong. You tell me.

