WTF: Neffe Drinking While Pregnant?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all with Keyshia Cole’s family, here come this little tidbit. Neffe Neffe… and her crew were caught on camera kicking back and drinking in a hotel lobby restaurant WHILE PREGNANT.

Take a look at the video below:

Keyshia Cole’s sister Elite can sang!

Take a look at Neffe and family below:

Keyshia Cole’s other sister to get reality show