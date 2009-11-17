CLOSE
WTF: Neffe Drinking While Pregnant?

Just when you think you’ve seen it all with Keyshia Cole’s family, here come this little tidbit.  Neffe Neffe… and her crew were caught on camera kicking back and drinking in a hotel lobby restaurant WHILE PREGNANT.

Take a look at the video below:

Keyshia Cole’s sister Elite can sang!

Take a look at Neffe and family below:

Keyshia Cole’s other sister to get reality show

