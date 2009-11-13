How To Get A Good Night’s Sleep

Do you have trouble falling asleep, or toss and turn in the middle of the night? Awaken too early, or find yourself not feeling refreshed in the morning? You are not alone: millions of people struggle with falling and staying asleep.Do you have trouble falling asleep, or toss and turn in the middle of the night? Awaken too early, or find yourself not feeling refreshed in the morning? You are not alone: millions of people struggle with falling and staying asleep.

Here are some tips from shape.com:

Time Your Meals

Eating late could be the cause of a restless night. Aim to have dinner at least two hours before you head to bed. If you’re hungry and are craving a light snack, foods with tryptophan, like whole-grain, low-sugar cereal or a small peanut butter sandwich, release serotonin into the brain, making you relaxed. According to The Mayo Clinic, there is little evidence to prove that warm milk before bedtime has any sleep-enhancing effects, so you can skip this old tip.

Change your life with morning exercise

Develop A Routine

It’s important that you get your body on a sleep schedule-even on weekends. Maintaining a consistent sleep-wake cycle should help you fall asleep more regularly. To help you craft a habit of sleep-preparation activities, try reading a book (not in bed), or relaxing stretch poses.

Cherish Your Bed

Resist the urge to plop on your pillows with work. It’s important to reserve your bed for sleeping only. If you find yourself unable to fall asleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed and restart an element from your sleep-prep routine. Return to your sheets when you’re tired and ready to give it another try.

Skip The Naps

Afternoon naps if you feel you have to take one, should be limited to less than 30 minutes. Anything longer than that will take away from your evening snooze.

Work out on your lunch break

Take a look at the hottest celeb pics on the net

http://cdn1.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/188121

Also On HelloBeautiful: