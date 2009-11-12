VIDEO: Black Men Seek White Women Because We’re Angry

Hey Cupcakes,

A friend just sent me this short film called “Diary of An Angry Black Man.” Take a look and tell me what you think…

My Thoughts:

Good film — but does anyone wonder WHY these women are so angry?? What they’ve experienced? What they’ve gone﻿ through? No one is born angry, or starts out their lives that way.

And it’s ignorant to make blanket statements about any group, such as “angry black women.” Isn’t the ex husband doing the same thing he’s kind of accusing the women of by letting his experience with his wife define his current choices and POV as “angry” and “tired?”

xoxo,

a.

