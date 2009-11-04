Mariah Carey Sympathizes With Rihanna

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Now that Rihanna has broken her silence about her domestic abuse at the hands of Chris Brown, Mariah Carey has come out to say she feels for the “Disturbia” songstress.

In a recent interview, Mariah told Larry King:

“I was very sequestered, as you know, when I first started out and if I were just allowed to be young and with a young boyfriend who’s also a star and you know, you’re working and you’re both—I don’t know what goes on. You know what I mean? So it’s like, I wasn’t really allowed out of the house, so I can’t imagine what she went through.”

Mariah also explained that she has suffered from abuse as well-

“Abuse has several categories. Emotionally, mentally, in other ways. I just think you get into a situation and you feel locked in—if your situation is similar to one of the situations I’ve been in, which I won’t harp on.”

“For me, to really get out, it was difficult because there was a connection that was not only a marriage but a business thing where the person was in control of my life,” referring to Sony Music CEO/ex-husband Tommy Mottola.

