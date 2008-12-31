CLOSE
Kwanzaa Gallery: Day 6 Creativity

To celebrate the sixth day of Kwanzaa’s principle of Kuumba which means “creativity” we thought that we’d focus on people who exhibit this principle in action. Let’s see if they can get your creative juices flowing!

Missed a day?  Click on each principle to learn more.

1st Principle Umoja: Recipes for Kwanzaa

2nd Principle Kujichagulia:Self Determined Women Gallery

3rd Principle Ujima: Community Organization Gallery

4th Principle Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics Entrepreneur Gallery

5th Principle Nia: People with Purpose Gallery

