9 Foods To Snag Your Man

We all know that men are simple and uncomplicated, just love him (insert a four letter word in the place of “love”) , occasionally stroke that ego and feed him. Men will tell you that it does not matter if a woman knows how to cook or not, they can still fall in love. Food is secondary, but if you are a girl that has the “love” piece in order then here are a couple of suggestions of the food that you use to keep your man happy and constantly coming back for more.

If your man has a sweet tooth: Learn how to bake something that most people do not know how to make. He should not be expecting it and perfect your recipe.

If your man likes it spicy: Learn how to make a dish that’s full of favor, a food that will put him to sleep shortly after eating.

If your man likes it salty: Learn to make something that is a traditional comfort food with a twist. So that whenever he thinks of that food his mind will always go right back to you.

Being a good cook goes a long way in the world of relationships, men may say differently but if you make him the right dish–well, he will be forced to come back for more and more.

