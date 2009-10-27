All Of MJ’s Kids Are In Therapy

LaToya Jackson says the children of her late brother Michael Jackson have been in therapy since the death of their father in June.

In an interview with British newspaper The Mirror, LaToya says that Prince, 12, Paris, 11 and Prince Michael II, 7 (a.k.a. Blanket) are each dealing with their father’s death in very different ways.

Paris wears her father’s shirts every day, has covered her bedroom in Michael Jackson posters, watches old videotapes of him and is upset that she never got to see him perform live, according to LaToya. “Paris thinks and writes about her father all the time. She’s doing very well,” she told The Mirror.

Prince, on the other hand, refuses to watch any of his dad’s performances, according to LaToya. She said the pre-teen “just doesn’t want to speak about it. He won’t even watch the DVDs…it’s too soon.”

“Blanket is just a very sad, shy little boy. He cries — he really does cry. It’s so painful for him,” La Toya said. “They all go to therapy and I truly hope Prince especially will be able to open up.”

All three children are being home-schooled in Los Angeles. (via Eurweb)

