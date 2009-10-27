EXCLUSIVE: Kandi Is NOT Pregnant With A.J.’s Baby!

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

While we were making the rounds this morning on our favorite gossip sites, we came across this little item from mediatakeout.com that Kandi was pregnant with A.J.’s baby. Here’s what they’re saying:

MediaTakeOut.com just caught wind of a crazy rumor. Word going around THE A is that Kandi from the Atlanta Housewives may be pregnant with AJ’s baby. We haven’t been able to confirm the story, but we learned of the rumor from A CELEBRITY whom we know is cool with Kandi.

So what did we do? We went straight to the source, we called Kandi’s people and here’s what they said:

“Kandi is NOT pregnant!” laughed her publicist, Tresa Sanders.

HelloBeautiful 1, Mediatakeout 0

Kandi breaks down on “RHOA” reunion show

Take a look at Kandi below:

