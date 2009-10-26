VIDEO: Feel Up Your Boobies With Me!

Hey Cupcakes,

Did you know that women of color are most likely to die from a Cancer diagnosis?

BEHOLD! The Official Abiola Feel Your Boobies Song. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and you know that there is nothing that I wouldn’t do to save your breasts… and mine! I made this video for you last year and it’s still always relevant!! VISIT http://www.feelyourboobies.org for more information on staying healthy and for a Breast Center near you visit NBCAM.org or Breast Thermography Care.

Let’s Do It!

Did you do it?

Have a great day being you~ be bold, be unusual, be over the top~ despite the haters!

xo,

Abiola

