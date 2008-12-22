Michael Jordan Getting Married… Without A Prenup?!

According to Necole Bitchie, basketball legend and divorcé Michael Jordan is about to get hitched for the second time to girlfriend Yvette Prieto. However, rumor has it that friends and family are up in arms because the two don’t plan to sign a prenup!

Jordan and Prieto have been dating for the past 5 years, but haven’t been spotted out together until recently. Jordan already forked over $150 million to ex-wife Juanita. Is it really wise for him to be making that same mistake twice?

