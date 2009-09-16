Whose Style Is Better: Beyonce Or Rihanna?

Its an age old question, which style is better: trendy or timeless ? Edgy or classic? Rihanna’s or Beyonce’s?

The Daily News recently highlighted a similar debate taking place on the lifestyle website Lemondrop.com. When asked whether Anne Hathaway’s delicate, classic look is more preferable than Rihanna’s sultry rocker chic aesthetic, 15,000 women answered to the tune of Hathaway.

A more relevant comparison would be between super-mega-star Beyonce, who also rocks the glamorous look that Hathaway is know for, and Rihanna.

So, if you had to choose which style would it be? Rihanna the bad girl, or Beyonce the perfect princess?

The article also raised a few other interesting fashion related questions, such as “what would you give up for an unlimited fashion budget?” According to Lemon Drop:

“Some 55% said chocolate and sweets could go for clothes; 23% would forget about television; 17% could do without sex and the rest (5%) would ditch their best pal.”

Shame on any of you who would ditch your bff for a lifetime supply of Gucci bags (although when you think about it, it doesn’t seem all that bad of a deal, does it?). What would you give up in the name of fashion?

Finally, when asked which retailer was favored among the women taking the poll, the answers were quite surprising. As the article stated:

“The Devil may wear Prada but most women prefer Target.”

Apparently, not everyone is obsessed with the four B’s of retail bliss, Barney’s, Bendel, Bergdorf or Bloomingdales. Nope. Instead 39% opted for Target, and 24% favored TJ Maxx, followed by Marshall’s which came in at a close third pace. Well, it is a recession. Where do you ladies shop?

To read the article go here. And feel free to share your own answers to these interesting fashion questions. Pop the gallery to see Beyonce and Rihanna in a style showdown.

GALLERY: Jay-Z’s “Star Studded” Tribute Concert

Beyonce’s Crew Says Rihanna Sounds Like An Alley Cat