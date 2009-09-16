Keri’s Tail: Pass Or Fail?

Ms. Keri Baby! She’s so dope!!!

Keri Hilson has been rocking her hair short for some time now, and admittedly, I think it’s beautiful. She’s definitely worthy of the title “trendsetter”.

Lately, however, she’s been wearing avery long tail that looks like someone forgot to snip it off!

What do you think? Love it or think she should go back to the drawing board on this one?

Check out Keri and her tail in both her new video, “Slow Dance” and featured in R.Kelly’s new video, “Number One” below:

Keri Hilson- “Slow Dance”

R. Kelly feat. Keri Hilson- “Number One”

