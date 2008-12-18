Woman Asks To “Smell It,” Gets Beaten

A woman requested that her husband let her smell his penis after she suspected him of cheating. So what did he do? He beat her up.

According to Florida’s TCPalm newspaper,

PORT ST. LUCIE – Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a man accused of hitting his wife after she asked to smell his penis to determine whether he was cheating with another woman, according to a police report released Wednesday.

The 37-year-old victim told investigators her husband of three years punched her face and kicked her arms and legs Monday night after she accused him of having an affair.

The victim said she told her 25-year-old husband as he used the restroom “to display his penis to her so that she can smell it,” the report states.

She said she asked him to show his genital area so she could determine whether he was cheating with another woman.

As she went to sniff her husband’s penis, he reportedly punched her mouth and started to kick her when she was on the floor. The husband then fled the scene.

Police saw bruises and red marks on the victim’s mouth, legs and arms.

She became uncooperative when told a warrant would be filed for her husband’s arrest.