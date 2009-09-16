What Does Your Sasha Fierce Say About You?

Believe it or not, we all have multiple personalities. Some may name them Sasha Fierce or Damita Jo, and some just would prefer they stay hidden.

A few months ago, I went out with my girlfriends to a club, and really got a chance to cut loose, to say the least (the very least). I was offered a few drinks, exchanged a few numbers, and concluded it as a very good night. The following afternoon, I received a text message from one of my “new friends” about possibly going on a date sometime. A few days later, I found myself sitting face-to-face with this man eating, drinking, and having a generally good first date. Until he posed a question that made me think. “Are you okay?” he asked. “I’m fine, why do you ask?”

“Because tonight you’ve been so uptight and reserved. Where’s the wild girl from the club?”

He really shocked me. I thought I had been the same way both at the club and on my date with exception of not dancing ( I can’t really dance anyway). What worried me more was that, by the look on his face, the “club me” suggested I was a “down for whatever” kind of woman. All he got was a check for meal.

After talking to my girlfriends, I realized that not only was he right, but there was something to be said about my “club self”. Was that me or was that someone else in my skin?

So here’s a few observations I’ve made about club life:

-Dancing

The way we dance at a club or in a party is a major “club self” signal! If you can shake your booty like a pro, you’re sending off “FREAK”! If you dance anywhere, on tables, chairs, bars, you could be saying “I need attention. Please give it to me!”

-Drinks

We all have different drinking limits. Some of us can handle only a glass of wine, and some can go in on a whole bottle. But we ALL have our limits, and you know when you’re reaching it, when you’ve reached it, and when you’ve gone over. Being excessive could tell the world that for the right price (or right bottle), we could be very intimate friends. Plus, you can’t really control the “other” you anymore. She’s officially in control!

-Wardrobe

Though this is before you get to the club, your wardrobe may be telling your whole life story. Perfect example, if you’re a woman with a lot of “junk in your trunk”, wearing itty bitty hot pants may be saying “welcome”. If you have on your Sunday best, we all know you don’t get out much. And wearing shoes you know darn well you can’t walk in might spell, “insecure”.

So when it comes to club life, what is your “Sasha Fierce” saying about you? And more importantly, is it saying what you want heard?

