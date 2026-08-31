The OG Housewife Has Entered The Building: NeNe Leakes Returns To Bravo On ‘RHUGT’

NeNe's grand entrance showcases her as the ultimate Housewife, with glamour, style, and unapologetic confidence.

NeNe's return sparks a mix of emotions, from initial nervousness to a deep appreciation for her connection to the 'Housewives' sisterhood.

Real housewife fans are already asking for more following NeNe's appearance/

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

NeNe Leakes is back on Bravo.

After too many years away from the Housewives universe, the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG popped up on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th during the cast’s Atlanta stop on August 30.

And for the girls who speak fluent NeNe, this was the moment we’ve been waiting for.

RHUGT has been taking some of our favorite Housewives from city to city, mixing personalities, friendships and enough shade to keep the group chat active. But when they arrived in Atlanta, there was really only one woman fans wanted to see.

Show producer Andy Cohen knew it.

“As we looked back on 20 years, it felt like doing something with her would be really nice for the fans, and she really wanted to do it,” Andy told People while discussing the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Porsha Williams agreed and was in on the surprise. She was the only main cast member who knew NeNe would be joining the ladies.

NeNe Leakes Walked On To The ‘RHUGT’ Scene Like The OG She Is

NeNe Leakes is exactly who she says she is, and her grand entrance into the RHUGT universe showed it. The former Glee star came in as the ultimate OG Housewife with glamour, style and attitude.

Her signature bombshell blonde hair fell in soft, voluminous curls with a sleek middle part framing her face. She paired the hair with an animal-print look finished with plush fur, bringing texture, drama and plenty of body tea to the moment. Sculpted brows, smoky eyes, glowing skin and a glossy nude lip completed the look.

NeNe looked good, and she knew it.

Most of the reunion was warm, but of course there had to be a little shade. Otherwise, would it really be Real Housewives?

The Real Housewives of the Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant brought up a previous conversation she heard NeNe had about her with her castmate Karen Huger. NeNe, who has never been afraid to stand behind a statement, had no problem responding. She told Gizelle she had been “talking s–t” with Karen and said there were “no hard feelings.”

NeNe Leakes Gets Real About Her Bravo Return: ‘I’m Still Very Connected’

Before making her entrance, the former HelloBeautiful cover star admitted the return had her nervous.

“My stomach was kind of hurting a little bit,” she told Bravo. “I don’t know how they are, you know. I just hope they’re nice to me.”

Later, NeNe got emotional explaining that “just being back” made her realize how much she missed the women. She admitted that she was initially happy to leave RHOA because it had become a “heavy time,” but watching the franchise move forward without her felt strange.

“In a weird way, we’re like all sisters,” she said. “I’m still very connected to these girls.”

NeNe is also connected to her fans.

“The girls lit up seeing Nene. WE lit up seeing Nene. She’s HOME,” one viewer wrote underneath the Bravo post about the August 30 episode. Another admitted, “Me only watching this episode with Nene and leaving.” One fan added, “I hope Bravo recognizes and more importantly acknowledges NENE’S IMPACT.”

NeNe remains one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces and has never been shy about saying she helped make RHOA what it is. Whether you agree with every word NeNe says is another conversation. Her impact is much harder to debate.

One Instagram commenter summed up the reality star’s appearance best: “WE NEED MORE NENE!”