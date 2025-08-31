Subscribe
The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

Published on August 31, 2025

Karen Huger, DUI
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Reality TV royalty Karen Huger is making her way back to Potomac sooner than expected. According to reports, The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star, 62, has been granted an early release date from prison and could be home by September 2.

The Jasmine Brand first broke the news on August 26.

RELATED: 7 Times Karen Huger Served The Girls In Grand Dame Fashion

Karen Huger Coming Home? The Grand Dame’s Release Date May Be Sooner Than Some Think

The new date comes just months after Huger—known as “the Grand Dame”—was sentenced in February to two years in prison (with one year suspended) following a drunk driving case. Back in March 2024, she was officially charged with DUI and DWI, negligent driving, speeding, and additional traffic violations.

She was found guilty on all charges except reckless driving.

Bodycam footage released earlier this year showed Huger visibly intoxicated after the incident, and during the RHOP season 9 reunion, she admitted she didn’t even recognize herself in the footage. “I didn’t know her,” she said at the time, acknowledging she had blacked out before the crash.

All The Reasons Why Karen Huger—The Grand Dame—Is Forever Potomac’s It Girl

Still, if there’s anything Karen has always shown us on Potomac, it’s resilience and style. Whether she’s delivering shady one-liners, checking the girls with grace, or strutting into every scene with flawless glam and platinum blonde perfection, the Grand Dame knows how to work the camera.

The timing of Karen’s release couldn’t be more interesting. News of Karen’s potential return drops just days after Bravo announced that RHOP is set to return on October 5. Does this mean she might somehow be involved with the new season?

RELATED: Monique Samuels Is Back On ‘RHOP’—And She’s Bringing A Whole New Vibe

Fans can only hope and speculate. Karen is one of the most iconic personalities of all time. And there’s no doubt there is a place for her on RHOP. Karen Huger is forever Potomac’s Grand Dame and that girl.

