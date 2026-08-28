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Lance Gross's Mom Doesn't Like His Blonde Hair

Lance Gross Is In His Blonde Era, And His Mama Wants It To End Immediately

Lance Gross debuted a new blonde look, prompting the kind of brutally honest response only a mother can give.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Lance Gross has been fine all his life. The kind of fine that has made the actor a certified heartthrob among Black women for nearly two decades. So naturally, when Gross decided to switch up his signature dark hair for a blonde buzz cut, the people had opinions.

But nobody’s opinion was quite as strong (or hilarious) as his mother’s.

Gross recently hopped on Instagram to debut his striking blonde look, sharing several photos of himself rocking the dramatically lighter shade. While his children apparently gave Dad their stamp of approval, his mother was having absolutely none of it.

“My Mama HATES it but my kids LOVE it,” Gross captioned his social media post about the family’s divided reaction. And because Black mothers are rarely known for keeping an unfavorable opinion to themselves, especially when it comes to their children’s appearance, Mama Gross took things a step further.

In a screenshot Gross shared, his mother texted him and demanded that he find a beautician who could dye his hair back to black and said she would pay for it herself because, in her words, “it really look horrible.”

Lance Gross Goes Blonde, and His Mother Does Not Approve

The actor seems to be embracing his new colored ‘do, posing in different looks that feature a Chicago Bulls jersey (obviously channeling his inner Dennis Rodman), a luxurious fur coat, and some casual t-shirts. The post garnered over 40,000 likes and a slew of comments featuring laughing emojis, along with a few folks agreeing with Ma Dukes. “I stand with your mom on this one, Lance WHY 😂😂😂,” one user commented.

For now, it appears the blonde is here to stay. And while the color is certainly a departure from the dark-haired look we’ve known throughout Gross’ career, the 45-year-old actor has the face card and confidence to experiment a little. After all, men can have their blonde moments too, right?

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