We Counted 4 Hair Looks In Cardi B’s ‘AH HA’ Music Video – And That Was Just The Beginning

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Source: Erika Goldring / Getty Cardi B dropped the music video for her hit song “AH HA” and decided one wig, one outfit and one baddie moment wasn’t enough. The Bronx rapper released the visual on August 28, taking us straight to New York summer. The girls are outside, the fire hydrants are open, the bikes are running through the streets, and the hair appointments are booked. “I swear to God, right, I wanted this music video to be simple,” Cardi reportedly told fans during an X Spaces conversation before its release. “I wanted a very street New York summer vibe.” The video was shot in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, and Cardi’s original vision is all over it. There are stoops, bikes, girls dancing in the street, a beauty shop and an opened fire hydrant turning the block into a party. Cardi’s love for head-turning hair looks was all over the video, too. Sis gave us four, with several outfits to go with them. Between nearly hip-hugging boots, colored tights, and booty shorts, Cardi served the girls. She kept the looks on rotation. Star-studded cameos kept that energy going. Kash Doll, Tokyo Stylez and Tamiyah “FreeBandz Kitten” all make appearances. “AH HA” looks exactly like the baddie anthem it sounds like. Here’s all of the fashion, beauty, cameos and Black designer moments we spotted in Cardi B’s latest video.

1. Cardi B Gave Us Four Major Hair Moments Cardi starts with waist-length, jet-black hair parted down the middle. The sleek lace front falls straight past her waist and gives her first beauty look a polished finish. Next comes the electric lime-green lace front, worn bone straight and extra long. The neon shade gives Cardi one of the video’s boldest hair transformations. Later, she switches into long, fiery red curls that fall well past her waist. The texture adds volume and gives the red hair a completely different feel from the straight looks that come before it. She switches the red hair again in the salon, where oversized rollers turn the look into a full beauty-shop moment before Cardi joins Tokyo Stylez and the dancers for the chair routine. Four hair looks, four different moods. Cardi made sure the beauty changed right along with the fashion.

2. Cardi B Kept The Outfits On Rotation In ‘AH HA’ The fashion moved between sexy streetwear, bright color, body-baring pieces and playful styling throughout “AH HA.” And the vibes were vibing. Each outfit matched the aesthetic of the scene. Her red, black and white street look gave casual girl who was ready to be seen. The cropped top and short shorts showed off Cardi’s curves and gave us a flash of those famous cakes as she made her way down the block. The hot-pink look brought a fiercer streetwear feel. Colored tights and towering boots added drama, while the fitted pieces hugged Cardi’s shape as she hopped on the bike. Inside the salon, Cardi went playful, flirty and cutesy in a colorful printed halter top and matching short shorts. She paired the set with red fishnet tights, stacks of chunky red bangles and gold earrings. The whole look matched the cheeky beauty-shop aesthetic of the scene. Her Dominican-inspired look brought pride into the fashion. The barely-there red, white and blue set and over-the-top thigh-high boots paid homage to her background while still giving us the sexy styling Cardi loves. When she hit the street for the fire hydrant dance sequence, Cardi shifted back into streetwear with a look from Nigerian label Meji Meji.

3. Cardi B Put Nigerian Streetwear Brand Meji Meji On Screen One of the strongest fashion details in the video comes from Meji Meji, the Nigerian streetwear label whose pieces appear on Cardi and her dancers. Cardi wears the brand during the fire hydrant dance sequence. BellaNaija Style identified pieces from the video including Meji Meji’s “Ko Mi Je Rush Rush” Cycling Tee and “Sisi Ologe” Top. The looks were styled by Cardi’s longtime stylist Kollin Carter. The moment puts a fashion-girl favorite on an even bigger stage. Meji Meji has already built a following for its playful streetwear, and Cardi shows exactly why those pieces belong in the summer rotation.

4. Kash Doll, Tokyo Stylez And FreeBandz Kitten Pop Up In ‘AH HA’ Source: Kash Doll gets one of the video’s most obvious wink-at-the-camera moments. As Cardi delivers the line referencing the Detroit rapper, Kash appears beside her in a white fitted polo, denim short shorts, a statement belt and a crystal-covered cap. The cameo takes a lyric fans already noticed and gives Kash her own fashion moment in the video. Tokyo Stylez steps out from behind the chair, too. Cardi’s longtime hairstylist joins the salon choreography, dancing with Cardi and the women beneath the dryers. Choreographer Sean Bankhead later shouted Tokyo out for agreeing to participate in the scene. Tamiyah “FreeBandz Kitten” brings another recognizable moment to the visual. Kitten appears riding through the streets, and her viral “Gunz Salute” is incorporated into the choreography. Bankhead credited her for allowing him to use the move. SEE ALSO Celebrity Hairstylist Dee Michelle Dishes On Her Invisible K-Tip Method And Maintaining Hair Health

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