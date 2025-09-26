Kash Doll Is In Her WAG Era & Her Sideline Style Is Already Slaying

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Kash Doll is officially in her WAG era, and she’s making every sideline appearance a style moment. The Detroit-born rapper and fashion maven, known for her hard-hitting bars, flawless glam, and boss-level hustle, is now adding “NFL WAG Game Day Slayer” to her résumé as she cheers on her man, Philadelphia Eagles star Za’Darius Smith.

The two, who share hometown roots and undeniable chemistry, have been turning heads across the sports and entertainment world since they made their relationship public. And though the summer brought whispers of a possible split — with both briefly wiping each other from their social media — the couple is back stronger than ever.

From posting each other on stories to dropping flirty comments under each other’s posts, Kash and Za’Darius are still the couple to watch. And, they go together real bad.

Kash Doll’s Corset Jersey Look Scores Major Style Points

But if there’s one thing Kash Doll is going to do, it’s show up and show out — and she’s bringing that same energy to her WAG wardrobe this season.

Kash hit the sidelines recently in a custom off-the-shoulder jersey corset and capri pants combo that put a sultry, fashion-forward twist on classic game day style. The “Ice Me Out” star posted a carousel flexing her look on September 22.

The lace-up corset, complete with Smith’s number across the front, cinched her waist to perfection. She topped off the fit with a fun football-shaped purse and sleek black heels.

Her hair flowed in soft, crimped waves, parted down the center. The ultimate rap doll’s glam – from the snatched contour to the glossy nude lip – was chef’s kiss. It was giving stadium runway, proving that WAGs set the standard for game day fashion.

In another look, Kash traded her cropped capris for a curve-hugging green mini dress and matching cropped jacket. The length of the skirt showed off Kash’s legs, and the fit of the garment was everything. Kash’s body was bodying.

Rhinestone-encrusted “52” detailing and the Eagles logo sparkled under stadium lights, but the real star of the look was her footwear. Kash donned silver, slouchy, crystal-covered boots and a matching glitter bag.

With bone-straight hair and that signature Kash Doll buss down part, she was giving full luxury sideline energy. As one fan wrote on TikTok, “Imagine Kash Doll in your WAG group. Philly has wonnn.”

Beyond the looks, it’s Kash Doll’s commitment to showing up for her career, her family, and herself that resonates. She’s never been one to half-step when it comes to style, and her WAG chapter is no different.

The NFL season is just heating up. If these first few appearances are any indication, Kash’s WAG style era is about to be one of our favorite things to watch all fall.

Game days might belong to Za’Darius on the turf, but Kash Doll is owning the sidelines one fly outfit, flawless install, and high-glam beat at a time.