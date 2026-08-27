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See Harlem’s Fashion Row September 2026 NYFW Honorees

Harlem’s Fashion Row Is Kicking Off NYFW Honoring Erykah Badu, Brandon Blackwood, Jahleel Weaver & More

HFR will honor Black fashion culture shifters while introducing three designers to watch.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Before the next round of New York Fashion Week gets underway, Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) is back, centering Black culture, creativity, and our knack for looking good and putting it on. Its annual Style Awards have become Fashion Week’s unofficial official kickoff, celebrating the names we love and introducing designers we need to know.

And yes, attendees always understand the assignment.

HFR’s 19th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards will take place September 8 at The Glasshouse in New York City. The invite-only event will deliver celebrity sightings, front-row looks, and runway moments while rooting for everybody Black.

Harlem’s Fashion Row NYFW: Erykah Badu Leads A Stacked Honoree List

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Erykah Badu will receive the Fashion Icon Award. For decades, the singer has treated getting dressed like an art form. Her towering hats, rich layers, oversized jewelry, and sculptural shapes have always followed her own rules.

Wisdom Kaye will receive the Virgil Abloh Award, presented by LVMH. Brandon Blackwood will take home Designer of the Year.

Audrey Smaltz will receive the Ann Lowe Maverick Award. Jahleel Weaver will earn Stylist of the Year, while Recho Omondi will receive Editor of the Year.

The honorees embody reach of Black fashion influence. We design the clothes, style the stars, document the culture and create images that the rest of the industry studies.

Harlem’s Fashion Row NYFW: Three Black Designers Will Take The Runway

HFR will also present new collections from three members of its Runway Ahead Designer Fellowship.

Atelier Ndigo by Waina Chancy will show its sculptural womenswear. Harlem-based Rey Jaiteh will present luxury menswear and womenswear. Nigerian designer Chuks Collins will bring African influences, sharp tailoring and unexpected shapes to the runway.

The fellowship gives designers funding, executive mentorship and business development support. One designer will receive the $100,000 Runway Ahead Prize to help grow their brand. Amid an unpredictable economy, Black designers need more than applause and a crowded runway show. They need access, money and people willing to invest in their work.

This year’s “Peace by Piece” theme celebrates the relationships behind HFR’s 19-year run. The night may kick off Fashion Week and Month, but its overall impact lasts far, far beyond this month.

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