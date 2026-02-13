Subscribe
Harlem's Fashion Row and Iconic GAP Denim Redefined

Harlem’s Fashion Row x GAP’s Latest Drop Is Black History Personified

This time, celebrating the very heart of Gap's legacy: denim. 

Published on February 13, 2026

  • Harlem's Fashion Row collaborates with Gap to highlight diverse designers and their unique approaches to denim.
  • The collection features sculptural, vibrant, and tailored designs that redefine classic denim pieces.
  • The designers draw inspiration from their cultural heritage, infusing their collections with personal identity and meaning.
Harlem’s Fashion Row has done it again. Their collaboration with GAP during Black History Month is just that: Black History. (And we love that for us).

Dropping today, February 13, this 20-piece collection spotlights five visionary designers of color—Daveed Baptiste (Daveed Baptiste), LaTouché (LaTouché), Igdaliah Pickering (Igdalyah), Waina Chancy (Atelier Ndigo), and Nicole Benefield (Nicole Benefield Portfolio). Each artist has taken iconic Gap denim and utterly transformed it into stunning statement silhouettes and elevated, archive-inspired essentials.

These pieces are pure reflections of their distinct craft.

The Gap × Harlem’s Fashion Row collection is available to shop starting today at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on gap.com and at key Gap retail locations. Pieces are priced between $98 and $148. Additionally, the collection will also roll out to select international markets like Japan, the UK, and Czech Republic.

Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Legacy is Black History

If you’re not familiar with HFR, here’s the scoop: Harlem’s Fashion Row, founded in 2007 by Memphis native Brandice Daniel. It serves as the leading agency connecting brands with designers of color. The organization’s mission is to support emerging Black and Latinx talent by offering a platform and creating a bridge through product collaborations, experiential marketing events, and brand strategy. Ultimately, this provides vital business opportunities. Emphatically, this enables designers to showcase their skills and abilities within an industry that frequently excludes them.

Last year, they tapped A. Potts, BruceGlen, Kaphill, N’Gai, and Richfresh for the inaugural partnership with GAP. This go-round, every designer contributed a four-piece capsule, showcasing their unique approach to artistry, construction, and material:

Daveed Baptiste: The Brooklyn-based Haitian-American artist’s work is a sculptural celebration of Caribbean culture. His pieces capture the motion of water—inspired by ocean waves, shores, and blue sunsets—through fluid design, intricate embroidery, and delicate washes.

LaTouché: LaTouché masterfully blends fabric chemistry, sharp tailoring, and vibrant color. His collection pushes the limits of denim construction, employing inventive pleating, structure, and new proportions to redefine timeless classics.

IGDALYAH: Hailing from the Virgin Islands, Igdaliah Pickering injects her designs with Caribbean identity, utilizing surreal textiles to create show-stopping pieces. Look for nods to her background. These include a custom turquoise–teal wash meant to evoke the color of the sea.

Atelier Ndigo: Waina Chancy’s eye creates pieces that feel like wearable art. Drawing from rich textures and patterns, her feminine designs are rooted in her Haitian heritage. The Choublak (Hibiscus) flower appears as a focal point in embroidery and button details.

Nicole Benefield Portfolio: The Brooklyn-born designer changes the modern wardrobe, working with utilitarian, menswear-inspired themes and monochromatic palettes. Undoubtedly, her collection proves the versatility of denim, using tailored construction to create new essentials that elevate everyday dressing.

