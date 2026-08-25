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Wendy Williams Peacock Docuseries Coming In 2027 - It Matters

Wendy Williams Is Getting Another Docuseries Because The Culture Still Wants More Wendy

Wendy Williams changed daytime television, and we are still talking about her impact.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Wendy Williams is a Hot Topic all over again.

Peacock has greenlit a three-part docuseries about The Wendy Williams Show, and the news immediately has our attention. The project arrives in 2027 and revisits Wendy’s rise from radio personality to the queen of daytime television. 

Longtime executive producer Suzanne Bass, who worked on 13 seasons of the show and became a familiar face to Wendy watchers, will executive produce. More than 20 former staffers will also reportedly appear to spill behind-the-scenes stories and revisit the show’s impact. 

Knowing Wendy, we expect there to be some tea. Bring on the stories!

Whether Wendy was sitting in that purple chair asking, “How you doin’?” or standing in front of the Hot Topics board ready to read somebody down, nobody did daytime like Wendy Williams.

Nobody Did Daytime Like Wendy Williams

Wendy could give us celebrity tea, an opinion nobody asked for and enough shade to make every real housewife change their tune. And she looked fabulous doing it.

The blonde wigs were big. Her outfits were glamorous. Her jewelry sparkled. Wendy gave us a look for every episode with trendy shade to match. Even when we disagreed with her, we wanted to hear what she would say next.

Wendy showed the world that daytime television could be messy, funny, glamorous and unpredictable. She talked to her audience like we were sitting at brunch or happy hour. She could make one facial expression and we already knew what she meant.

Years later, we are still quoting her.

We Want To Hear Wendy Speak For Wendy

Wendy Williams Is Getting Another Docuseries Because The Culture Still Wants More Wendy
Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Peacock series arrives as Wendy continues to make headlines surrounding her health and court-ordered guardianship. The former radio host has publicly disputed claims that she is incapacitated and has repeatedly expressed her desire to regain more control over her life. Her guardian has maintained that she is cognitively impaired and legally incapacitated. (As recently as August 2026, she reportedly told paparazzi that she “wanted out” of the conservatorship.)

And that’s why we want to hear more from Wendy. Is this new series going to deliver?

Every new headline, documentary and conversation about her reminds us just how much space she still occupies in the culture. Wendy entertained us. She irritated us. She made us laugh. Wendy had us clutching our pearls. And when she said something especially out of pocket, you already knew somebody was going to be “in their feelings.”

We absolutely want the stories from the producers, crew members and people who helped make The Wendy Williams Show happen. Give us the behind-the-scenes tea. Tell us what happened when the cameras stopped rolling. Take us back to those Hot Topics meetings.

But we also hope Peacock gives Wendy plenty of room to speak for herself. No one else would do her – or her show – justice.

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