Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

Published on November 6, 2025

The annual Ebony Power 100 gala celebrated the brightest names in Black Hollywood, Tuesday night. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Emmy-nominated Robin Thede and held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, honored our beloved entertainers in a room of their peers. The gala also featured performances by Grammy Award-winning artists Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox.

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Tributes Whitney Houston In Archival Marc Bouwer Gown At Ebony Power 100 Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross was honored as Pathbreaker of the Year. Iman was named Icon of the Year. 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III earned Humanitarian of the Year. Teyana Taylor was recognized as Entertainer of the Year. Shaquille O’Neal was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year. Olandria Carthen was voted People’s Choice winner.

According to the press release, “The 2025 EBONY Power 100 Gala not only honored today’s trailblazers but also celebrated the enduring legacy of Black excellence, reaffirming EBONY‘s role as a platform for amplifying voices, spotlighting achievement, and inspiring the next generation of pioneers, groundbreakers, and powerhouses to continue shaping culture and history.”

Keep scrolling to see the top looks from the night.

1. Marsai Martin

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Marsai Martin attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

2. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good

Ebony Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

3. Gia Peppers

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Gia Peppers at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

5. Shannon Thornton

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Shannon Thornton at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

6. Omarion

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Omarion attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

7. Mario

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Mario at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

8. Jackie Asamoah

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Jackie Asamoah at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

9. Ari Lennox

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Ari Lennox at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

10. Adrian Holmes

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Adrian Holmes at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

11. Loren Lorosa

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Loren Lorosa at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

12. Robin Thede

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Robin Thede at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

13. Salli Richardson-Whitfield

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Inside Source:Getty

Salli Richardson-Whitfield attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

14. Jill Marie Jones

EBONY Power 100 Gala Source:Getty

Jill Marie Jones at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

15. EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Special Honorees

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Special Honorees Source:Getty

Iman attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

