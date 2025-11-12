Wendy Williams’ New Health Update Has Fans Talking About Her Guardianship – But She Is Not The Only Celeb Who Has Dealt With This

TMZ Reports That Doctors May Be Walking Back Wendy Williams’ Dementia Diagnosis Related Stories Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Gallery: Other Celebs Who’ve Battled With Guardianship Wendy’s story may be dominating headlines right now, but she’s far from the only celebrity whose life has become entangled with questions of autonomy. Here are other celebs who’ve faced similar struggles – whether over their health, finances, or legacy. Wendy Williams has long been more than just a talk show host. She’s a cultural icon, known for her sharp wit, bold opinions, signature style, and ability to say what everyone else was thinking.When news first broke last year that she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and placed under a court-appointed guardianship, headlines went wild. And fans of the beloved host surrounded her with love and support. Now, there’s a major update. Chatter has started up again, and many supporters are feeling hopeful.According to TMZ , a top New York neurologist recently re-evaluated Wendy’s condition. The physician reportedly found no evidence of frontotemporal dementia – the same diagnosis that led to her guardianship. The report says her legal team received these new results in late October and plans to use them in court to challenge the current arrangement. TMZ’s exclusive report notes that Wendy’s legal team is preparing to petition the court to lift her guardianship entirely. If the court resists, they’re said to be ready to request a jury trial — a rare step in cases like this. That move could allow Wendy to tell her story directly to a jury rather than through lawyers and guardians. It’s a significant step for a woman whose voice — and control over her own life — have always been central to her identity. Of course, questions remain. Dementia diagnoses, especially frontotemporal dementia, are rarely reversed. Doctors say it’s a progressive condition. The new findings are likely to face close scrutiny from both medical experts and the court. Regardless, the energy surrounding Wendy feels different now, and we are here for it.Wendy’s story may be dominating headlines right now, but she’s far from the only celebrity whose life has become entangled with questions of autonomy. Here are other celebs who’ve faced similar struggles – whether over their health, finances, or legacy.

1. Britney Spears Source: Getty Britney Spears is arguably one of the most stunning examples of celebrity guardianship/autonomy battles. After 13 years under a court-ordered conservatorship led by her father, Britney finally regained her freedom in 2021. Her case launched the #FreeBritney movement and shed light on how the system can strip even powerful women of basic rights. Today, Britney continues to rebuild her life — on her own terms.

2. Amanda Bynes Source: Getty The former Nickelodeon star entered a conservatorship in 2013 after very public mental health battles. By 2022, a judge determined she had met all court requirements and was ready to regain control of her personal and financial decisions. Amanda’s quiet return to normalcy shows how growth can happen away from the cameras.

3. Michael Oher Source: Getty The former NFL player — whose story inspired The Blind Side — revealed in 2023 that the Tuohy family never legally adopted him, but instead placed him under a conservatorship when he was 18. Say what? Oher later sued to end the arrangement, calling it exploitative and deceptive. His case exposed how conservatorship laws can be manipulated even outside of Hollywood.