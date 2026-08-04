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Social Media Buzzes Over Mahershala Ali's 'Your Mother' Trailer

Mahershala Ali Plays A Religious Hitman In Gripping ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’ Trailer

Social media is buzzing over the gripping first look at 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,' starring Mahershala Ali.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Amazon MGM Studios CinemaCon 2026 Presentation
Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

We’re Seated!

Single fatherhood can be complicated, especially if you’re a religious hitman like Mahershala Ali in the gripping trailer for buzzy film, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, in select theaters September 25 (everywhere in October).

Father of three by day, sword-wielding assassin by night, Ali shines as a man balancing faith, family, and dangerous work hours in the intriguing film that’s already generating Oscar buzz across Hollywood.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Bassam Tariq (who was initially slated to direct the canceled Blade movie), Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother also stars John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, with Adia and Jahleel Kamara.

A man in a striped shirt stands in front of a fountain and tents at a nighttime outdoor event, with people in the background.
Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Elevating the film into a must-experience event is Mahershala’s reunion with Tariq after the high-profile collapse of their long-awaited Blade project at Marvel.

In a now-viral interview with GQ, Ali revealed that he’s moved on from Blade after years of delays, cast shakeups, creative dead-ends, and sword training which he’ll show off in Your Mother.

“No offense to them. I’ve been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I’ve learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not,” he said. “For whatever reason, that project is not for me. If they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it. So I have to move on, and I have moved on.”

This comes after Marvel President Kevin Feige admitted to feeling like a “gigantic loser and failure” for not getting Blade off the ground seven years after announcing the project at Comic-Con.

“I’m feeling very excited that we got Wesley [Snipes] back for a time in Deadpool & Wolverine and like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala,” he admitted on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

With the seemingly never-ending Blade saga finally over, we’re excited to see theaters packed in support of Mahershala this fall.

Will you be seated for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother? What was your reaction to Mahershala stepping away from Blade? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the trending Your Mother trailer on the flip.

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Mahershala Ali Plays A Religious Hitman In Gripping ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’ Trailer was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Abubakr Ali Adia Ali Bassam Tariq Blade Comic-Con Deadpool & Wolverine Giancarlo Esposito Greg Doherty Happy Sad Confused Jahleel Kamara John Cho Josh Horowitz Kevin Feige Laith Nakli Mahershala Mahershala Ali Marvel MGM Studios Newsletter Tariq Tiffany Boone Tramell Tillman Wesley Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother
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