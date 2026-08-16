Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Claressa Shields Stuns Her Latest Weigh-In After Losing 15 Lbs

Claressa Shields Lost 15 Pounds For Her Latest Weigh In – But Kept All Of Her Style, Confidence, & Bombshell Beauty

Just before her August 15 fight, Claressa Shields reminded everyone why she is exactly who she says she is.

Published on August 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Claressa Shields is stepping back into the ring tonight, August 15. But before throwing any punches, her fashion held nothing back.  

The boxing powerhouse gave us a weigh-in style moment we are still thinking about. Claressa looked TF good.

Just a day before the anticipated fight at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Claressa hit the stage in a glittering nude one-piece. The leotard was everything, with cutouts that showed off her flat abs, sculpted thighs, and legs for days. She layered the look with a fabulous floor-length cream feather duster that brought the drama with every step. Gold strappy heels matched the shimmer and completed her look.

Her melanin was on glow, while bronzed makeup and a glossy lip complemented the sparkle. She brought glamour-girl hair, too, to the moment. The boxing champ rocked her hip-length black strands in a side part with deep crimps.

Claressa Shields Put In The Work – And Looks TF Good

Claressa is known to give the girls something to talk about before fights, but this weigh-in’s body came with a little extra work. The 31-year-old reportedly dropped about 15 pounds to return to middleweight to take on Kaye Scott. With the WBC and WBA middleweight titles on the line, it is Claressa’s first time in this class since 2023.

But she’s not worried – nor should she be. Her personality is almost as loud as her punches. Whether she is trading words with an opponent, responding in a comment section, or going viral alongside boyfriend Papoose, Claressa rarely backs away from a fight of any kind.

As she said on the “Ring Champs” podcast, she is in her “Mike Tyson era.” She added, “People come to see her and what she is going to do to her opponents.

Claressa is undefeated at 18-0 with three knockouts. She is also the undisputed heavyweight champion and has already become undisputed in three divisions.

No matter how you feel about the GWOAT, she doesn’t play – with her opponents or with her style. Claressa is exactly who she says she is.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Claressa Shields fashion most recent Newsletter style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Two images of a woman in elaborate, colorful outfits with intricate hairstyles and jewelry. The woman is smiling and posing confidently.

'Children Of Blood And Bone' Beef? Report Alleges That Tomi Adeyemi Distanced Herself From Film After Amandla Stenberg Clash

Bossip

Drip, Drama & Dirty-Macking On DDG's Date: The Most Viral Moments At Streamer Prom 2026

Bossip
Woman side portrait background, blindfolded celestial mixed media illustration

Black Girl Astrology: The Universe Is Calling, Sis — Your August 2026 Horoscope Has A Message You Need To Hear

MadameNoire
Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship

'This Rich People Flex Pisses Me Off' — Newlyweds Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell 's Honeymoon Activities Have Fans Spiraling: 13 Funny Social Media Reactions

MadameNoire
Trending
A shirtless man performing on stage, holding a microphone and surrounded by smoke.
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

The Perfect Date Night: Usher Brings Out Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Ashanti & More At ‘The R&B Tour’

Comments
Four images of women in glamorous evening wear, including a white one-shoulder dress, a black sheer bodysuit, a red puff-sleeved dress, and a green sequined gown.
11 Items
Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Style Gallery: Put Some Respect On Marlo Hampton’s Name When Talking About RHOA Fashion

Comments
Streamer Prom 2026
5 Items
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

These Prom Dates Showed Up And Showed Out At Streamer Prom

Comments
ABFF 2026
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Coco Jones Wore Three Dresses On Her Wedding Day – All Made By Black Designers

Comments
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

Comments

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close