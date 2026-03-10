Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Zendaya Makes First Fashion Appearance Since Marriage Rumors

Zendaya Makes Her First Official Fashion Appearance Since Reportedly Getting Married

Zendaya stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a dramatic all-white Louis Vuitton look - and she looked good!

Published on March 10, 2026

Zendaya stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a dramatic all-white Louis Vuitton look, marking her first appearance since marriage rumors with Tom Holland surfaced. Louis Vuitton - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The fashion girlies finally got the moment they’ve been waiting for — a Zendaya sighting. The Dunes actress stepped out at Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show.

Zendaya Makes Her First Official Fashion Appearance Since Reportedly Getting Married

The appearance marks her first public outing since rumors surfaced that the star quietly tied the knot with her fiancé, Tom Holland.

RELATED: Congratulations! Law Roach Confirms Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married

Earlier this year, Zendaya’s longtime collaborator and stylist Law Roach hinted that the actress had reportedly gotten married. Zendaya has not confirmed the news, and official photos have not surfaced. Still, fans have been eager for a sighting.

And leave it to Zendaya to reappear during one of fashion’s biggest weeks.

Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Zendaya arrived looking fresh, posh, chic, rich, and effortlessly stylish in a striking all-white ensemble. Her crisp white blouse featured dramatic sculptural lapels. A sleek tie detail ran down the front. She paired the blouse with a voluminous white skirt cinched at the waist with a bold black leather belt. The skirt billowed into a dramatic silhouette with a front slit. Pointed black pumps finished the look and added a classic finish.

Then there was the hair.

Zendaya wore her hair in an asymmetrical angled curly bob that added softness and flirtiness. The sculpted curls and deep side part gave the style a glamorous finish.

Of course, the all-white look has fans talking. Zendaya and Law Roach are known for dropping subtle fashion messages.

So the timing of a head-to-toe white look has people wondering. Is the fashion icon sending a newlywed signal?

RELATED: Fashion Icon Law Roach Confirms Exciting Collaboration With Zendaya For Her Wedding Dress…When It’s Time

Maybe. Maybe not. Either way, one thing is clear. Zendaya has officially emerged again. And when she steps out, the fashion world stops to watch.

